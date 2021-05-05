Michael Che Reveals the Only Reason He Didn't Disrupt Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's Wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married for six months, so it looks like Michael Che didn't go through with his plans to disrupt the couple's wedding after all.
During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 37-year-old comedian explained why he let the bride and groom tie the knot in peace.
"I really wanted to interrupt and cause a huge mess," Che, who hosts Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Jost, told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then I got there, and it was, like, just a normal people wedding. It turns out they're, like, actually normal, and it was sweet. And I was like, 'I can't mess this wedding up.' So, I just let them have their day."
But now Che feels like he "messed up" since Jost's parents were apparently also on board. "After the wedding, I saw Colin's parents, and they're like, 'Hey, why didn't you ruin the wedding? I thought you were going to ruin the wedding. You said you were going to ruin the wedding,'" he said. "Like, 'You wanted me to?' They were like, 'Yeah, we were looking forward to it.' So now, I feel like I dropped the ball."
The SNL star first shared his plans to interfere with the ceremony during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that was filmed just weeks before his co-writer and the actress said "I do" in October 2020.
"I would love to go and just disrupt everything," he said at the time. "I think they'll let me in because they feel like they have to, and I think that's going to be a big mistake."
In fact, Jost said he wanted Che to object at the wedding. "I mean, he plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that's his general approach," he told DeGeneres days later. "Yeah, that's part of why we've just been postponing it because we can see him getting ready for the wedding, and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day.' I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment—so few people utilize that moment to object, and I think he could do a really great objection."
However, it looks like everything went off without a hitch, which left Jost "waiting for the other shoe to drop" and curious to see what Che would do next.
"The other day he just came up to me in the hallway and he was like, 'Hey, I got you something.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Wedding present. I'll have to bring it by sometime.' I'm like, 'Oh god,'" he told DeGeneres last February. "So, I'm waiting to find out what this thing is, but we're both pretty concerned for our wellbeing."
So, what does Che have up his sleeve? "I warned him that I had a really, really bad gift for him. And then he started getting frazzled, and I think that makes him a better performer," Che told DeGeneres during the most recent episode. "So I just keep this lie going that I got this crazy gift. But now I feel like I gotta do it because I didn't ruin his wedding and I feel like I let him down. So now I gotta kind of ruin the marriage maybe."
