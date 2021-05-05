Thomas Rhett Lists All the Hilarious Ways He’s Become a Stereotypical Dad

Thomas Rhett may have more than one dad joke in his back pocket nowadays.
During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country superstar chatted all about the humorous ways fatherhood transformed him into the person he is today.
"Yeah I mean, I'm wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday afternoon," Thomas cracked.
The "Life Changes" singer even pulled out the cutest pink unicorn that seemed to be incredibly close—maybe even on standby.
"I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys," he continued. "My shorts are getting shorter, I'm taking a camera everywhere I go—a big camera—tryna just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life."
The 31-year-old shares three daughters with wife Lauren Akins: Willa Gray, 5 (who the couple adopted in 2017), Ada James, 3, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.
The three tiny toddlers also lead double lives as—believe or not—young music execs for their dad.
"They've actually become some of my best people to determine what songs go on records," the singer shared. "I'll drive around in the car on the way to school or home from school and play them new demos, and if they don't ask to hear it again, then there's no way that song is ever gonna make the record. But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands."
Not only do his daughters have quite the listening ear, but it sounds like they may have a keen interest in music in general—and that sentiment just seems to warm the country star's heart. The songwriter shared, "It's been really cool just to kinda impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them."
Sounds like the country superstar may have even a future label right in the comfort of his own home.