Inside Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Plan to Reconcile Their Relationship

Matt James "Focusing" on Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell

Is everything rosy between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell?

That's the burning question Bachelor Nation fans want to know, especially after the former Bachelor lead and Georgia native reunited in California's Orange County area late last month. The exes, who broke up earlier this year following Rachael's controversial past, appear to be giving their love another shot.

A source close to Matt tells E! News, "Matt and Rachael are working on getting back together but are not putting pressure on their relationship."

"They are in a great place right now. Matt and Rachael talk every day and have seen each other multiple times in the last few weeks," the insider shares, noting their recent hang out. "They reconnected while spending a whole week together in the O.C."

As the insider put things, "They both want to make it work and are still working on their issues. Matt and Rachael both want to get back together and be exclusive. They are taking it slow and seeing where it goes."