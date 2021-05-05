This $10 TikTok Famous Cleaning Product Has 28,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
They say that "a watched pot never boils" and we need to implement the addendum "a watched stain never lifts." More often than not, letting a cleaning product sit overnight and rolling up our sleeves to scrub out a stain just doesn't work. And even when it does, we all have better things to do than spend our night cleaning the kitchen stove. Thankfully, I gave in to another one of those #tiktokmademebuyit videos. Well, actually I gave into many of those posts. Watching video after video of other people miraculously cleaning deeply stained pans, sinks, walls, and boats with ease, I had to try The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste myself (I just don't have a boat to complete the experiment).
Lo and behold, TikTok came through yet again. And so did Amazon. As of this moment, more than 28,200 customers gave Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste a perfect 5-star review (and that number just keeps on growing). So, how does it work? Just put some on a sponge or damp cloth, gently rub, and rinse with water. It really is that simple and this paste can do a lot. You can clean glass, garden furniture, rust, uPVC, cooktops, copper, ceramic tile, saucepans, and more.
If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," find out why Amazon customers love the $10 cleaning product below.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff- The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
The paste is a vegetable-oil-based cleaner made from 99% natural ingredients, proving that you don't need harsh chemicals to get the job done. It's non-toxic and it's not tested on animals.
"What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker), I tried removing it with everything I could think of, nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove, omg Im in love. It's a purchase I don't regret at all. Will be buying it again. TO THE PEOPLE who says a lot of products are about as effective, please name those products, because so far I don't think there's a product like this stuff."
"Oh my gosh—this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We've since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We'll never be without a jar (or 3) of this stuff. Worth every penny of the surcharge US residents have to pay. It's worth it."
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!"
"This is the best cleaning product ever. It didn't take me much time doing it and left my oven like new! Thank you!"
"This product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà magic!"
