See Birthday Girl Danielle Fishel and the Rest of the Boy Meets World Cast Then and Now

So often on Boy Meets World it was all about the girl.

And that girl was the brainy and civically ahead of her time Topanga Lawrence, played by Danielle Fishel, who scored the role of a TGIF lifetime when she was only 12 years old.

That former child star is marking her 40th birthday May 5, and needless to say she's grown up a bit since Ben Savage's Cory Matthews first realized he was crushing hard on his classmate with the exceptional hair.

After bringing Topanga back as a successful lawyer, wife (to Cory, obviously) and mom to daughter Riley and son Augie in Girl Meets World for a few seasons, Fishel remarried and in 2019 she and husband Jensen Karp welcomed son Adler. He was born a month early, meaning many anxious days and long nights for the new parents, but once Adler's condition stabilized after a few weeks they were able to take their bouncing bundle of joy home.

So these days Fishel has even more to celebrate aside from having long since secured her place in the YA sitcom hall of fame.