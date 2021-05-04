Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Will Smith's Oh-So Relatable Pandemic Bod in New Shirtless Photo

Will Smith stripped down and shared the results to Instagram after revealing he was “in the worst shape of his life.” Scroll on for more details on the new must-see photo.

Watch: Will Smith Shares Photo of Himself in Worst Shape of His Life

Will Smith is ready to get back into the "best shape of his life."

The declaration comes just days after the actor took to Instagram on May 2 to candidly admit he felt the exact opposite as a result of the pandemic.

Will captioned the most recent post shared on May 4, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry." He continued, "I love this body but wanna FEEL better."

In the post, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star struck a hilarious pose while wearing—well, his underwear!

The Bad Boys actor even managed to throw a small joke into the caption, writing, "No more midnight muffins, this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!! Teaming up with @youtube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

The upcoming partnership with YouTube makes for the perfect fit since the star has already racked up an astounding 9.28 million subscribers based on his own comical, inspiring and just downright relatable content shared through his official channel.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the official partnership between the actor and the video platform is set for a 2022 release.

 

"This new six-part fitness unscripted series from Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way," the statement reads. "This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators."

So, get your best workout outfit ready to follow Will's fitness journey throughout the next year!

