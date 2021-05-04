Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte's 6th Birthday Celebration

Watch : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Prince William is sharing how his family marked Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday.

During a royal engagement with the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm, the Duke of Cambridge spoke to an employee of the company, who asked if Charlotte enjoyed her birthday on Saturday, May 1, according to Hello Magazine.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," William shared. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

He added that they had "great fun" celebrating the occasion at their Norfolk country home, remarking on how children grow up "very fast."

Over the weekend, the Cambridges refrained from posting on social media in acknowledgement of the racism and bullying directed towards members of the football league. He wrote in a statement shared to the Cambridge's Twitter, "As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W."