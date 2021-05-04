Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

October Gonzalez's Mother's Day Gift Guide Speaks to Every Mom's Love Language

The television and podcast host is here to help you pamper mom on Mother's Day.

By Emily Spain May 04, 2021 8:02 PMTags
We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a busy mom of four, the KeepOn podcast host knows a thing or two about what to get the mother figure in your life for Mother's Day! From cozy robes to at-home facials and luxe handbags and must-have activewear, October Gonzalez is here to help you find the perfect gift just in time for Sunday's festivities.

"Motherhood is not for the weak. I absolutely love Mother's Day because it should never be forgotten for one second that we are the ones keeping it all together (sometimes by a thread)," October explained to E!. "I would be lying if I said I don't expect a gift on Mother's Day. Gifts are one of my love languages and they can come in any shape or size. A homemade present is my favorite gift to get from the kids, but I don't let my husband get off that easy ha!"

And if you're stumped on what kind of gift your mom will love and appreciate, October has some great advice!

"My advice for anyone shopping for your loved one on Mother's Day is, know your girl! Who is she? What is her love language? What would she appreciate? Buy her something she would never buy herself or do something for her that she would never ask you to do but you know she would appreciate."

For October's dreamy curation of gifts that mom will love, scroll below!

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

"What mom doesn't need coffee in the morning? This mug keeps your coffee hot for hours! No reheating in the microwave!"

$110
$100
Amazon

Byredo Pulp Eau de Parfum

"My favorite scents of sweet and floral and all things delish."

$190-$270
Nordstrom

Cleobella Nia Handbag

"I'm in love with all things Cleobella but this handbag is just divine."

$198
Cleobella

Detox Mask To Scrub

"For a day of self-pampering, I love getting the gift of all things."

$42
Kayo

Skims Cozy Knit Robe

"The most cozy robe of all robes."

$128
Skims

Drybar Gift Card

"What mom doesn't like to get their hair done? Drybar offers great gift certificates for blowouts, and it's the best way for mamas to get pampered."

Shop @
Drybar

The Nicole Caroline Luxury Ice Facial Set

"This ice facial by Nicole Caroline is a game changer and the best gift for mom!"

$114
Nicole Caroline

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

"The best workout leggings that I love."

$114
Alo Yoga

Prada Nylon Belt Bag

"The best hands free bag for mom is a belt bag and make it Fashun! Love this one by Prada."

$995
Prada

Custom Jewelry

"For a big splurge I love a custom piece of jewelry like a ring with all the kids' birthstones by Leor Beverly Hills."

Shop @
Leor Beverly Hills

