Why Oprah Winfrey Was "More Nervous Than Anything" to Interview Elliot Page

Watch : Elliot Page Cries Tears of Joy in Sit-Down With Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed nearly every major celebrity on the planet, from Michael Jackson and Rihanna to Meghan Markle and Barack Obama.

However, the media mogul admitted that her recent sit-down with Elliot Page was one of her most nerve-wracking, because she wanted to be informed about transgender rights issues before speaking with the Umbrella Academy actor.

"I was more nervous about this interview than anything. I wanted to get it right," Oprah told GLAAD's director of transgender representation, Nick Adams, over Zoom, according to Oprah Daily.

She said her "homework" ahead of the interview included speaking with Nick and watching the documentary Disclosure, which was produced by Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox and highlighted problematic depictions of transgender characters onscreen.

As Nick explained, the vast majority of Americans learn about "what it means to be trans" from watching films and TV shows. "You either see nothing or what you see is really sick, twisted, and distorted," he noted.