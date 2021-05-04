The Voice's RaeLynn Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Josh Davis

It's about to be a year to remember for RaeLynn.
While celebrating her 27th birthday on Tuesday, May 4, the country singer had some even bigger news to share with her fans and followers. As it turns out, The Voice alum is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with husband Josh Davis.
"Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL," RaeLynn confirmed on Instagram. "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY."
She continued, "We already have so much love for this little flower child. I can't wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad."
Soon after her announcement, many close friends in the country music industry immediately expressed their excitement online. "The angels!!!" Brittany Aldean wrote in the comments section. "Sooooo excited for y'all." Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and Danielle Bradbery were just some of the many singers who also sent well wishes.
While Raelynn originally thought she was going to have a boy, she was reminded that her debut song was called "God Made Girls," making the moment even more special.
And while the singer first learned she was pregnant in January, she wanted to wait for the perfect time to share the news with fans.
"Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year so special on this earth is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she told People, who first broke the news. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"
Music fans first met RaeLynn when she appeared on season two of The Voice back in 2012. After making a huge impression on coach Blake Shelton and the audience, the country singer went on to find success with hit songs like "Queens Don't."
She is currently working on new music, including a follow-up to her Baytown EP.
Back at home, Raelynn and her husband of five years have already picked out a name for their baby girl. And while they aren't about to share those details just yet, both parents are ready to raise their daughter to be a strong, independent woman.
"We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," Raelynn shared with People. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself."