Drake's Son Has the Sweetest Reaction While Watching NBA Highlights of LeBron James

Like father, like son.
In an Instagram video uploaded to the rapper's account on May 4, Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, was seen watching NBA highlights of the Lakers star player LeBron James—and based on the little guy's reaction—fans are left wondering if Drake just might have a future NBA superstar on his hands.
In the short clip, once the video of highlights reaches a pivotal moment—Adonis, with eyes wide in disbelief—shouts, "Oh my god!" and his dad is heard chuckling at his son's cute reaction.
The tot's laser-sharp focus was undeniable, and Drake's followers took notice.
But not only were fans and fellow celebs swarming the comments with praise for the little one, but none other LeBron himself took the lead as the top comment, writing, "Nephew [locked emoji] the hell in!! Yessir!!"
Rapper Vince Staples also got in on the fun and jokingly commented, "Wait till he see my clips from church league. Defensive presence."
And if that wasn't adorable enough, Drake also shared a short clip of basketball practice with Adonis to his Instagram Story immediately after.
In the clip, the tiny toddler shows great determination as he dribbles around a basketball, shoots and then, of course—takes it to the equally tiny hole.
The display of concentration is very similar to that of his dad's during the games of Drake's hometown team, the Toronto Raptors. As fans may recall, Drake has not only been a global ambassador for the team since 2013, but also takes pride in being one of their greatest courtside champions, especially when it came to their win during the 2019 NBA Finals.
Look forward to seeing more of Adonis and his effortless talents in the future!