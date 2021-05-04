Watch John Legend Compare Wife Chrissy Teigen to Simone Biles in Swoonworthy Clip

Watch : John Legend Shares Parenting Advice for New Fathers

John Legend is an EGOT winner, but he just proved he's the G.O.A.T. when it comes to being a parent and husband.

The Voice coach has jokingly been dubbed "Mr. Chrissy Teigen" in his marriage to the famed influencer and cookbook author, but the A-list couple prioritize raising their two children, 4 year-old Luna and 2 year-old Miles Stephens above all else.

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez got Legend to spill some advice for new parents ahead of Mother's Day and Father's Day. "As a husband, I feel like one, it's vey difficult right after delivery for a woman. A lot of women deal with postpartum depression. There's a lot going on with your body and your hormones," Legend exclusively told Vazquez, who is pregnant with her first child. "As a husband, we've got to be reliable. We've got to be a rock. We've got to be there for our wives. We've got to be as present and available as possible to help with whatever needs to be done."

Who else is swooning?!