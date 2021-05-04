Watch John Legend Compare Wife Chrissy Teigen to Simone Biles in Swoonworthy Clip

John Legend is an EGOT winner, but he just proved he's the G.O.A.T. when it comes to being a parent and husband.
The Voice coach has jokingly been dubbed "Mr. Chrissy Teigen" in his marriage to the famed influencer and cookbook author, but the A-list couple prioritize raising their two children, 4 year-old Luna and 2 year-old Miles Stephens above all else.
E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez got Legend to spill some advice for new parents ahead of Mother's Day and Father's Day. "As a husband, I feel like one, it's vey difficult right after delivery for a woman. A lot of women deal with postpartum depression. There's a lot going on with your body and your hormones," Legend exclusively told Vazquez, who is pregnant with her first child. "As a husband, we've got to be reliable. We've got to be a rock. We've got to be there for our wives. We've got to be as present and available as possible to help with whatever needs to be done."
Who else is swooning?!
Legend also opened up about the inspiration behind his 2020 Tokyo Olympics-themed VS soundtrack. The animated anthology series features athletes like world record swimmer LiuXiang and gold medal gymnast Simone Biles dealing with real-world issues like body shaming.
"Of course we are all as Americans so proud of Simone Biles," Legend gushes. "She's one of the greatest athletes we've ever seen in the Olympics, but she's also dealt with a lot of challenges so we wanted to kind of address all of that within this film."
Legend points another key female figure in his life as his guiding light: wife Chrissy Teigen. "I felt like I was able to empathize with Simone's story because I've been right next to my wife when she's dealt with online trolls," Legend explains. "I feel like women get a lot more negativity online than men do, and particularly for female athletes often times they have to deal with, 'Oh are they hot or not?' at the same time they're dealing with, 'Are they really good at their sport?'"
Thankfully Legend doesn't hold back in standing up against sexism everywhere. And as for his dad skills? Let's just say they're too cute even for Instagram!
You can hear John's original music in the VS series by SK-II STUDIO which is now available at SK-II.com