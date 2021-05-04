How Meghan Markle's New Children's Book Was Inspired by Prince Harry and Son Archie Harrison

Watch : Meghan Markle Pens Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry & Son

Meghan Markle is starting a new chapter by launching her first children's book.

The book is called The Bench and it's set to be published on June 8. According to a press release, the story is about the "special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother's eyes." It also "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons," the description continues, "and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family."

According to the announcement, the book was inspired by Meghan's husband Prince Harry and their nearly 2-year-old son Archie Harrison.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," the Duchess of Sussex said. "That poem became this story."

And it won't be long before Archie is a big brother as Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as "working members of the royal family" last year, are expecting a baby girl this summer.