Looking Back at Pete Davidson's Stacked Dating History

Women really do love a man that can make them laugh.
Since making his debut on Saturday Night Live in 2014, Pete Davidson has unexpectedly become one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. So much so, in fact, that the 27-year-old comedian inspired the creation of the term "BDE." To refresh your memory, it stands for "Big D--k Energy" and was crafted at the height of his romance with Ariana Grande in 2018.
"Pete davidson is 6'3 with dark circles, exudes big d--k energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he's a scorpio but anyway," Twitter user @babyvietcong wrote. "id married him within a month too."
That BDE has seemingly attracted a bevy of women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and, most recently, his "celebrity crush," Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. And the pair may truly burn for another: They've been spotted rocking matching "PD" necklaces.
We decided to look back on all of Davidson's high-profile romances over the years, from his whirlwind engagement to Grande to his courtship with the Lady Bridgerton herself...