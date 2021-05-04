Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Safaree

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

Baby on board!

Love & Hip Hop alum Erica Mena and husband Safaree took to Instagram May 3 to reveal they're expecting their second baby together. As fans may recall, the reality TV stars welcomed their first child together, 15-month-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, on February 3, 2020. Erica also has a 14-year-old son, King Javien Conde, from a previous relationship.

The couple's announcement photo for baby number two made for quite the lavish spread, with Erica's growing baby bump front and center in the snap. The pair captured the happy moment while both dressed in all black and standing in front of a huge vault, complete with cash.

You can even say it looks like their love story equates to all the riches in the world.

Erica captioned her post, "Marriage-it's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to [sic] much to not be as grateful as I truly am."