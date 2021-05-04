Watch Luke Bryan Shut Down Claim He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby

Watch : Maren Morris Won't Filter Her Songs Because She's a Mother

Luke Bryan is setting the record straight.

During the May 4 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old singer shut down a false report that claimed he fathered Maren Morris' 13-month-old son Hayes.

It all started back in April when The Sun published an article that inaccurately stated Morris "gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020." But as fans well know, Morris is actually married to and welcomed the child with Ryan Hurd. The story has since been corrected.

Bryan first heard about the error from his mother. "So, I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,' which I don't know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then she goes, 'It says you fathered Maren Morris' child.' I go, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"