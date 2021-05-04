Lamar Odom Mourns Death of Father Joe With Heartfelt Message

Watch : Lamar Odom Slams "Kardashian Curse" Rumor

Lamar Odom is saying goodbye to his father, Joseph Odom.

The former basketball pro, 41, announced the death of his dad on April 20 and, two weeks later, is thanking fans for their "extended love and prayers" during his time of bereavement. "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy," he said on Instagram on Monday, May 3.

Lamar further paid tribute to his father by writing, "Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that's really all that matters."

He shared a life lesson with his followers: "I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That's it."