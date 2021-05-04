See Lily James Made Over as Pamela Anderson in First Photo From Hulu Series

Lily James is channeling one of the most celebrated sex symbols in Hollywood.
The 32-year-old actress turned heads after she transformed into none other than Pamela Anderson for the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy.
Lily was photographed in character as the blonde bombshell for the first time on Monday, May 3 while on set. The show centers on the Baywatch star's whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe rockstar Tommy Lee—whom she married after four days of dating in 1995—and the story behind one of the earliest celebrity sex tape scandals, which they privately filmed during their honeymoon in Mexico. It was later stolen from the couple and distributed publicly.
Before divorcing in 1998, they welcomed two kids—Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27.
To emulate the former Playboy model, the English star donned voluminous platinum blonde hair, which was styled in a teased updo. She also rocked thick fringe bangs that were reminiscent of the '90s trend.
Lily's makeup wasn't as noticeable since she held up a face shield. Additionally, she cleverly hid her outfit as she stepped out wearing a vibrant coral and pink robe with flip-flops.
The Rebecca star's major transformation is one of the first teases of the upcoming miniseries.
Back in December, news broke the Cinderella actress and Sebastian Stan were gearing up to play one of the hottest couples of the '90s. Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman are also attached to the project. Per Deadline, Seth is playing the man who stole the sex tape, with Nick playing the man who helps distribute the sex tape.
Rob Siegel is writing the series and it's being directed by Craig Gillespie.
Both Pamela and Tommy are not involved in the project.
But before news erupted about the show, the Barb Wire star commented on her and the rocker's viral sex tape during a virtual appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
"As the star of a sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?" the host asked in May 2020, to which Pamela responded, "That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."
That wasn't the first time she addressed the infamous video on Andy's show, per People.
"I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans," she said back in 2015. "I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, ‘I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex—anything."
Deadline noted that at the time, the '90s starlet sued video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group. Pamela and Tommy both reached a confidential settlement deal with the company, however, IEG later made the video available to subscribers to its websites again.
At this time, it's unclear when Pam & Tommy is scheduled to release.