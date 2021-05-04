See Lily James Made Over as Pamela Anderson in First Photo From Hulu Series

Watch : Lily James Breaks Her Silence on Dominic West Scandal

Lily James is channeling one of the most celebrated sex symbols in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads after she transformed into none other than Pamela Anderson for the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

Lily was photographed in character as the blonde bombshell for the first time on Monday, May 3 while on set. The show centers on the Baywatch star's whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe rockstar Tommy Lee—whom she married after four days of dating in 1995—and the story behind one of the earliest celebrity sex tape scandals, which they privately filmed during their honeymoon in Mexico. It was later stolen from the couple and distributed publicly.

Before divorcing in 1998, they welcomed two kids—Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27.

To emulate the former Playboy model, the English star donned voluminous platinum blonde hair, which was styled in a teased updo. She also rocked thick fringe bangs that were reminiscent of the '90s trend.