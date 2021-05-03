Katie Thurston Pokes Fun at That Vibrator Moment in New Bachelorette Promo

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Bachelor Nation fans are getting in on the action ahead of the 17th season of The Bachelorette!

On Monday, May 3, the ABC franchise released a new promo of its star, Katie Thurston, who is set to hand out roses and hopefully find her special someone on the dating competition series. But before her love story is shared with the world, the reality TV personality paid homage to her time on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

"See what all the BUZZ is about," the 30-year-old star wrote on Instagram while referencing The Bachelorette's new promo tagline. "Join me on June 7th as @bacheloretteabc on ABC #thebachelorette."

As fans will recall, her emphasis on "buzz" is a cheeky nod to her debut on The Bachelor. During the season 25 premiere, she showed off her sparkly, light-up vibrator on night one. Her prop even caught Matt by surprise.

"I haven't seen something that big before," he told E! News in January. "It was extremely distracting, you know, making noises and just catching light in a bunch of different ways, so it's hard to stay focused."