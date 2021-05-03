Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Influencer Katie Sorensen Charged After Falsely Reporting Kidnapping

Mom influencer Katie Sorensen is facing two misdemeanor charges of giving police false information after accusing a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her two children last December.

Influencer Katie Sorensen is facing two misdemeanor charges after she accused a couple of attempting to kidnap her children.

A spokesperson for the Sonoma County District Attorney's office tells E! News that the mother of two, née Kathleen Sorenson, was charged on Thursday, April 29 with two misdemeanors of giving false information to police.

The two charges stem from Sorenson's claim that Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez attempted to kidnap her two children at a Michaels craft store in Petaluma, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2020.

The influencer documented the alleged kidnapping on the Instagram account @motherhoodessentials, claiming in two since-deleted videos that the Latino couple had followed her and her kids through the store. Additionally, she said the two described her children to others on the phone and tried to grab her stroller.

Shortly after Sorensen posted the viral videos on December 13, Petaluma police concluded their investigation into her claims. At the time, they said in a press release, "To date, the investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by the reporting party. Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store."

In a press conference, Sadie said that she and her husband were shopping for supplies to decorate their nativity scene when they were accused of kidnapping, according to The Petaluma Argus Courier. She reflected, "I couldn't believe it."

Sadie now tells E! News: "We are happy she was charged... That's just a reminder that we need change. It gave us hope!"

Sorenson has since made her Instagram account private. E! News reached out to her for comment, but didn't hear back. 

Sorensen is expected to appear in court on May 13.

