How to Sport the Dad Pants Trend on Every Budget

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid nailed this menswear-inspired look.

By Marenah Dobin May 04, 2021 3:00 PM
You may not always think your father's style is on trend, but he might be onto something. Pleated, wide-leg trousers, aka "dad pants," are a popular style these days. Just ask Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid. All three stars recently rocked the look and you can too. But, don't worry if you're not a millionaire model. We looked for dad pants to accommodate just about every budget at Nordstrom, Free People, Anthropologie, SheIn, Nasty Gal, and ASOS. Check out our favorite finds below. 

Prairie Dresses Are the One Trend to Get Us Out of Sweatpants

SheIn Zipper Fly Fold Pleated Palazzo Pants

These wide-leg pants put a colorful spin on the dad pants trend with a muted shade of pink. You can also get them in purple or black.

$15
SheIn

Reformation Mason Pant

Rock the Reformation Mason Pants in khaki or black. They have a fitted waist that's not too snug and a wide fit in the legs.

$178
Reformation

Stradivarius Wide Leg Relaxed Dad Pants In Sage Green

Your pals will be green with envy when you rock these mint pants

$30
ASOS

Free People Pia Dad Pants

You'll look effortlessly chic in the Free People Pia Dad Pants. They're available in a pale yellow and black, of course. 

$108
Free People

Nasty Gal Pleated High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

The dad pants trend really is so versatile. You can wear these to the office or any social event.

$51
$26
Nasty Gal

1.State Wide Leg Trousers

The soft crepe fabric adds a sophisticate flair to these navy blue trousers.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Club Monaco Tab Detail Pants

Khaki is just such a classic. The high-waisted flowy pants are available in regular and petite sizes.

$170
Nordstrom

TopShop Tailored Smart Trousers

The tucked pleats perfectly nail the dad pants vibe.

$75
Nordstrom

Dickies High-Rise Wide Pants

If you adore the Dickies High-Rise Wide Pants, you might as well get them in multiple colors. There are eight to choose from.

$78
Free People

Anthropologie Maeve Pleated Wide-Leg Pants

Venture away from the conventional colors and wear these dark yellow dad pants instead. You can also get them in khaki.

$138
Anthropologie

Free People Lyla Linen Trousers

If you prefer love this trend, but you prefer a low-rise waist, then the Free People Lyla Linen Trousers are made for you.

$128
Free People

Levi's Pleated High Loose Pants

These olive green exaggerated pants will go with many tops that you already have in your closet. They also come in khaki.

$98
Free People

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired fashion, check out the colored sunglass lens trend that Chloe Bailey, Christina Aguilera and Vanessa Hudgens sported recently.

