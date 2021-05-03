Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

ThirdLove's Newest Model Could Be You!

Get your best smize ready because ThirdLove just announced their "Everyday Woman Model Search."

By Emily Spain May 03, 2021 9:40 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: ThirdLoves Model Search

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you have main character energy or a body you love?

ThirdLove, aka everyone's favorite intimates apparel brand, just announced their "Everyday Woman Model Search" today. In an effort to build on their commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity, ThirdLove is giving women of all different sizes, shapes, looks, abilities and ages the opportunity to star in an upcoming campaign. To help choose the face of the new campaign, ThirdLove tapped world renowned photographer and celebrity judge Nigel Barker. So you, yes you, can live out your dream of being a model and help women everywhere celebrate their bodies! 

"With diversity and body positivity at our core, we celebrate the beauty in every body, and have always been a champion for identifying new talent," said Ra'el Cohen, Co-Founder and CCO of ThirdLove. "We're proud of ThirdLove models like Yumi Nu, who recently became Sports Illustrated's first Asian curve model, and Janis Wilkins, a yoga teacher who was discovered by ThirdLove and featured in our campaign, which then propelled her into a brand new modeling career at age 62. We look forward to establishing the next success story through our community."

read
Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts For Every Type of Mom

To enter the "Everyday Woman Model Search," just wear at least one ThirdLove product and post a forward facing photograph or video (up to 60 seconds in length) to your Instagram, Facebook or TikTok account and share your response to "I should be ThirdLove's next model because..." in the caption. All entries must tag @thirdlove and include #ThirdLoveModelSearch in the caption, before also submitting their contact information via the Official Entry Form.

If you haven't tried ThirdLove yet, we've rounded up a few of our faves below to help you find the perfect fit for your entry!

read
Practical Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use

Trending Stories

1

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

2

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

3

Billie Eilish Drops Jaws as Glam "Pin-Up" for British Vogue

24/7™ Classic T-Shirt Bra

Available in 10 versatile hues, ThirdLove's classic t-shirt bra is a must! Offered in sizes in A-I, including signature half-cup sizes, ThirdLove will help you find the perfect fit. And let's face it, there's nothing better than having a bra that allows you to tackle the day without feeling uncomfortable.

$65
ThirdLove

The No Show Kit

Made stitch free with smooth seams, you'll love the feel and fit of ThirdLove's bestselling underwear styles: the Comfort Stretch Thong, Comfort Stretch Bikini and Comfort Stretch Bikini. 

$45
$30
ThirdLove

Woven Short

Who else is guilty of wearing their pajama shorts until after lunch? We love the adorable print on these shorts and how there is a comfortable elastic waistband.

$60
ThirdLove

Feather Lace™ Demi

Ok this bra is a work of art! With soft, movement-friendly fabric and memory foam cups, you won't want to rip off this bra the second you get home from work.

$75
ThirdLove

Comfort Stretch Thong

Available in XS-3X, this thong will make you feel confident and comfortable thanks to stitch-free design with smooth seams and second-skin fabric.

$15
ThirdLove

The Me-Time Kit

Talk about the perfect WFH fit! Cozy up in this french terry sweatshirt, french terry jogger and adjustable strap wireless bra. We aren't kidding when we say you'll want to wear this sweatshirt on repeat.

$169
$139
ThirdLove

Up next: Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Olive & June, Vahdam Tea & More.

Trending Stories

1

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

2

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

3

Billie Eilish Drops Jaws as Glam "Pin-Up" for British Vogue

4

Why Anna Faris Never Discussed Any Marriage "Issues" With Chris Pratt

5
Exclusive

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Teases Romance With Boyfriend Javi

Latest News

ThirdLove's Newest Model Could Be You!

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

See Lily Collins and Emily in Paris Cast Announce Second Season

Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian in New Paw Patrol Film

Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Slams Reality Steve's "B.S." Apology

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

Alexander Skarsgård Joins Succession in "Confrontational" Role