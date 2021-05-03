Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian in the New Paw Patrol Movie

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire into...animated puppies. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lends her signature voice to the highly-anticipated new children's film Paw Patrol: The Movie based off the hit animated series. Kim joins an all star cast including Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel in the canine-centric cartoon film. 

Kim transforms into a white poodle named Delores who no doubt will serve up some sass to returning lead characters Marshall (Kingsley Marshall), Carmen (Monique Alvarez) and crew. The usual gang must travel to Adventure City to confront one Paw Patrol member's past, while forming a new alliance with a savvy dachshund, according to a press release.

While Kim is no stranger to reality TV, her film roles have mostly been limited to playing herself in movies like Ocean's Eight. This will be her second voiceover role behind a 2014 episode of American Dad!. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

Kim first announced on Twitter that she was joining Paw Patrol. "I'm officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We're On A Roll!!!" the mother of four wrote in October 2020. 

She similarly shared her excitement at the first look of character Delores on social media. She retweeted a fan calling her "officially the baddest bitch," and encouraged followers to watch the series on Instagram Stories. Kim even posted behind-the-scenes snapshots of her recording her voiceover work in the studio! 

It's clear NorthSaintChicago and even baby Psalm West are fired up to see their mom as doggie Delores onscreen! 

Paw Patrol: The Movie opens in theaters on Aug. 20, 2021. 

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Why Anna Faris Never Discussed Any Marriage "Issues" With Chris Pratt

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady's "Shirtless" Book Mention

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

