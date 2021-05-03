Lily JamesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alexander Skarsgård Joins Succession Season 3 in "Confrontational" CEO Role

Get all the details on Alexander Skarsgård's new role in HBO's Emmy-nominated series Succession, also newly starring Sanaa Lathan and more.

Alexander Skarsgård is the newest star of HBO's Succession.

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old actor has been cast in the role of Lukas Matsson in the upcoming third season of the HBO drama series. Skarsgård's character is described as a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

Skarsgård isn't the only Succession newcomer. In April, Sanaa Lathan confirmed she joined the show as New York lawyer Lisa Arthur, while Korean pop star Jihae Kim has been brought on as public relations master Berry Schneider.

And politics will continue to play a central role in the Roy family drama, as teased by the addition of senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, who will be portrayed by Linda Edmond.

For those wondering if Willa, Karl and Fisher have proven their loyalty to the Roys, worry no more. Justine LupeDavid Rasche and Hugo Baker have been promoted to series regulars.

photos
The Real-Life People and Events That Inspired Succession

As per usual, Jesse Armstrong is keeping the major plot points for the upcoming season close to his chest. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

That being said, the cast has teased some aspects of the series, like who remains employed by Waystar Royco. 

Nicholas Braun has offered the biggest spoiler thus far, writing in a March Instagram post, "I am an employee of this company, and that's about all I can say about that!"

In the picture, Braun poses in a sharply-tailored suit in front of a Waystar Royco chyron.

As fans will recall, Braun's character, Cousin Greg, played a pivotal role in Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) takedown of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). If Kendall's coup was successful, then perhaps Cousin Greg has found himself in a higher position that requires the pricey ensemble he sports in the Instagram photo. 

So far, a premiere date hasn't been announced as the show is still in production, but our fingers are crossed for a fall arrival.

