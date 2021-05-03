Alexander Skarsgård Joins Succession Season 3 in "Confrontational" CEO Role

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

Alexander Skarsgård is the newest star of HBO's Succession.

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old actor has been cast in the role of Lukas Matsson in the upcoming third season of the HBO drama series. Skarsgård's character is described as a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

Skarsgård isn't the only Succession newcomer. In April, Sanaa Lathan confirmed she joined the show as New York lawyer Lisa Arthur, while Korean pop star Jihae Kim has been brought on as public relations master Berry Schneider.

And politics will continue to play a central role in the Roy family drama, as teased by the addition of senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, who will be portrayed by Linda Edmond.

For those wondering if Willa, Karl and Fisher have proven their loyalty to the Roys, worry no more. Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Hugo Baker have been promoted to series regulars.