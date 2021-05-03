Useful Graduation Gifts That Aren't Cash

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Graduation season is here, which means you probably know of a graduate who is celebrating a major milestone. Whether they are graduating from middle school, high school, college or a higher education program, they deserve something extra special for a job well done. And while getting them a copy of Dr. Seuss' Oh The Places You'll Go is endearing, we hate to break it to you, but five other people have the same idea.
Although cash or checks are great, we suggest gifting the graduate something they will actually use in their next chapter. From personalized stationery and adulting guides to coffee makers and suitcases, we've rounded up 10 gifts any graduate would love to receive.
Scroll below for our picks!
How to Adult, A Practical Guide: Advice on Living, Loving, Working, and Spending Like a Grown-Up by Jamie Goldstein PsyD
Adulting is hard, especially when you're fresh out of high school or college and ready to face the real world! This insightful read includes easy-to-understand strategies for taxes, paying bills, navigating the workplace and maintaining adult relationships.
Personalized Stationery
The best present we ever received for major life milestone was a set of personalized stationery. Not only will help this set help the Gen Zer in your life practice the art of a thank you letter, but they can write home more often and update you about their exciting new adventures as opposed to sending a text.
The Bigger Carry-On
Your graduate is going places which means they will need a stylish and durable suitcase! Aways' Bigger Carry-On is a great size and it offers a durable polycarbonate hard shell and TSA-approved combination lock for extra safety.
Mr. Coffee® Iced™ Coffee Maker
Exams, long days at the office or searching for jobs requires coffee! We love Mr. Coffee's Iced Coffee Maker and how it serves up the perfect iced beverage without wasting any time. In addition to the coffee maker, you'll get a BPA-free Tritan™ tumbler with lid, two stainless steel straws, a gold tone filter and coffee scoop.
PhoneSoap 3 Smartphone UV Sanitizer
Let's face it, phones carry a ton of bacteria, especially after traveling or living in a dorm. So, why not give the graduate in your life the gift of a sanitized phone! PhoneSoap's sanitizer is sleek and will kill 99.99% of the bacteria and viruses that other phone disinfection devices just can't reach or kill.
2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Gold (8th Generation)
We're big proponents of iPads! They basically do everything a desktop or laptop can do, but they are easier to travel with. Whether your grad needs to check emails and take work with them on the go or create digital art or read a good book, an iPad can do it all!
Lioness Palermo Blazer
A classic blazer is a must for those venturing into the real world. This affordable style is a great designer dupe and it will impress any employer when it's time to interview for jobs.
Pinch Provisions Tech Kit
This travel tech kit is genius! It includes eight must-have tech accessories like earbuds, 2-in-1 charging cable, USB wall charger, microfiber screen cloth, two vegan leather cord organizers, a phone/tablet stand and a password hint list.
Charlotte Tilbury The Look of Love Kit
Forget cash, any grad would love to get this luxe makeup set from Charlotte Tilbury! This kit includes everything one could need for an on the go look. You'll get a 7-shade makeup palette, lipstick, lip liner and lip & cheek tint. We're so obsessed with these new formulas and after putting them to the test, we suggest you get one for yourself!
The Her Campus Guide to College Life by Stephanie Kaplan Lewis
If your loved one is going off to college, get her this book to prepare! She'll learn everything she needs to know for her new journey like bonding with roommates, navigating student loans and finding the best financial aid, and even how to snag a date with the cutie from class!
