Kim Kardashian Says She's "Ready" to Be Happy Again in Emotional KUWTK Supertease

Watch : "KUWTK" Mid-Season Farewell: The End of an Era

It truly is the end of an era.

In this exclusive, just-released midseason teaser trailer, Keeping Up With the Kardashians proves there is plenty of dramatic conversations, confrontations and tears left before the hit E! reality series concludes its 20th season later this summer.

"The fear of everything stopping is scary to me," Scott Disick admits, while Kendall Jenner confesses that she "just doesn't know life without" KUWTK.

Yet the most heartbreaking revelation comes between Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner seeming to discuss Kim's marriage woes. After Kim cries to Kendall that she "feels like a loser" amid marital drama with husband Kanye West, it's Kris who comforts the mother of four.

"I just want you to be happy and joyful," the momager advises.

"Yeah, and I'm ready too," Kim states.

While there were rumblings of Kim and Kanye spending time apart, the SKIMS founder did not officially file for divorce until Feb. 19, 2021. The couple tied the knot in 2014 before welcoming kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.