25 Bewitching Secrets About The Craft Revealed

25 years later, they're still the weirdos, mister.
Released on May 3, 1996, no one was expecting The Craft to become a cult classic. Made for just $15 million, the movie about four teen witches went on to make more than $55 million at the box office and become a massive hit in the video rental realm.
But more than anything, for young women at the time the real magic was watching Sarah (Robin Tunney), Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Bonnie (Neve Campbell) call the corners, perform spells and raise a little (literal) hell. They made it cool to be a weirdo. Add in some memorable one-liners, too-cool-for-school goth fashion and an iconic villainous performance from Balk and you have yourself the right incantation for a generation-defining movie.
While it may be hard to imagine any other actresses as members of the coven, some pretty major stars actually auditioned for the movie, including Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson.
Here are 25 behind-the-scenes facts about The Craft you might not know, like who almost got fired on the first day of filming and which star actually wanted a different role...
The Craft is streaming on HBO Max.