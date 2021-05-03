Jessica Simpson Shares Heartfelt Message to Daughter Maxwell to Celebrate Her 9th Birthday

Watch : Jessica Simpson Dated Musicians Warned to "Stay Away" From Her

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share an incredibly sweet birthday message for daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, who turned 9 on May 1.



In the touching celebratory message, Jessica reminded fans who have read her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that they may "have a sense of my forever baby girl."



"She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses, and every animal on the planet, "Jessica began the caption. "Empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trust herself with confidence I admire."



In the picture uploaded to Instagram on May 2, Jessica and Maxwell are seen alongside husband Eric Johnson and 7-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.