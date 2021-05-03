Why Jana Kramer Says She's "Embarrassed" in Painful Return to Podcast 2 Weeks After Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Jana Kramer returned to her podcast for the first time since filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, but it clearly wasn't an easy episode to record.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum released the latest installment of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast on Sunday, May 2, and she was joined by friend Sara Gretzky, and later by Gabby Berman. Whine Down, which Jana originally started as a solo project, had been co-hosted by Mike in recent years, and Jana will now lead it by herself again.

"So sorry for everyone listening right now—this is not easy," shared Jana, who took her time as she appeared to be sniffling and fighting back tears. "For those of you that haven't seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I'll say that. And honestly, I don't even know if I want to do the show anymore. I'm being completely honest."

After taking a pause while she continued getting emotional, she shared that she "started this show by myself," and then the former NFL player became a guest and ultimately the co-host. "It just felt like ours, so now it feels weird not having him on here," Jana explained.