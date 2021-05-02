Lala Kent Reveals the "Scariest Part of Motherhood" in Relatable Post

When it comes to motherhood, Lala Kent is keeping it real!
Since welcoming her first child with her fiancé Randall Emmett in March, the Vanderpump Rules star has been open and honest about her parenthood journey. On Sunday, May 1, the Utah native didn't shy away from sharing an all-too-relatable moment with her baby girl, Ocean Kent Emmett.
Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo of herself clipping her newborn daughter's fingernails. In the picture, the reality TV personality appeared laser-focused on the task, as her little one was sound asleep.
"The scariest part of motherhood," the Bravolebrity captioned her post.
However, the 30-year-old star isn't the only person to feel that way. Many of Lala's friends and followers echoed the same sentiments in her comments section.
"I couldn't do it until recently, I would just ask the nanny to do it lol. I have never been so scared in my life to do something," Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi replied.
"The scariest part is when they don't sleep through it anymore lol," one fan responded, with another quipping, "Wait until she starts driving! now that's scary!!!"
Others offered their advice and revealed their tips.
"I prefer little nail scissors. You have more control over where you are cutting," one user said. Someone else added, "I bit my daughter's when she was that little. It was so much easier."
This isn't the first time Lala has opened up about her experiences as a new mom. Just last month, she detailed some of the "hardest days" with her newborn daughter.
"I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies tummy, but never worried too much," she shared on Instagram Stories on April 27. "I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. Im sure you're all thinking 'you're an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!..."
"Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night," she continued. "I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk."
The Bravo star admitted she became emotional, recalling, "I sobbed when it was time for bed-yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl."
"Wish us luck today, that I've pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs," she added.
Earlier that month, Lala discussed the topic of breastfeeding and how it was a complicated subject.
"So many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed. I thought this was a strange question because it's not that simple," she shared on April 1 in an Instagram post. "I know many women who struggled- whether the baby didn't latch, milk wasn't coming in, or it just wasn't for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn't want to feel disappointment or shame. That being said, I'm grateful my boobies are producing, but I know my baby is bonded to me regardless of what kind of nipple is in her mouth."