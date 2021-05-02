Jana Kramer Gushes She'll "Forever Be Grateful" for Her Kids Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

As the old saying goes: Brighter days ahead!
Jana Kramer recently took to Instagram to share that despite everything going on with her and Mike Caussin's divorce, she's cherishing the positives in her life. Case in point? The country singer is "grateful" for every moment she spends with her two kids, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.
"Sunshine is good for everyone," the One Tree Hill alum captioned her post on Saturday, May 2. "I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for."
She added, "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."
Only a few days ago, the Whine Down podcast host snapped some sweet photos that captured her and her little ones all bundled up in bed together. As she described their adorable candids, "Rainy days and heavy hearts call for breaking rules and snuggling in bed watching movies all day."
The 37-year-old star's family posts come less than two weeks after she announced her and Mike's divorce following nearly six years of marriage.
"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she shared on Instagram on April 21. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
She closed, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."
At the time, a source told E! News, "Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."
In the divorce filing, obtained by E! News on April 26, Jana cited the reason for her and the former NFL player's split as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
Moreover, per an order E! News obtained, the Tennessee court issued the duo a temporary restraining order on April 22. However, the Williamson County clerk explained that all divorce declarations filed in the county automatically come with a temporary restraining order.
Earlier this week, Jana returned to social media after taking a short break due to the divorce news.
"Feels weird to be back on here," she said in a video on Instagram Stories on April 28. "I just want to say thank you for all of the comments and the DMs and the love, and I have to started getting used to my new normal. Forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet. You know, I'm trying to just really dive into books and my therapist and not put a Band-Aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal."
She added, "I'm trying to just be really mindful of that, and not distract myself with this, that and the other. But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy—even in my new normal. So that's with you guys, but just thank you, again. It means more to me than you know."
At this time, Mike has yet to publicly comment on their breakup.