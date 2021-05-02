David Beckham Receives Love From His Family on 46th Birthday

Watch : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham really felt the love on his birthday this year.

On Saturday, May 1, the soccer star's family took to Instagram to share loving tributes in honor of David's 46th birthday. The athlete's wife, Victoria Beckham, shared a pic on Instagram of David sipping some coffee in between two balloon soccer players, alongside the caption, "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!"

The Spice Girls star wasn't the only one to wish her husband, who she married in 1999, a very happy birthday. The pair's children also took to the 'gram to offer their dad well wishes.

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, shared three throwback photos with his dad, as well as the caption, "Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are xx I love you so much." His girlfriend Nicola Peltz gushed over the sweet tribute, commenting, "these pictures" along with a heart-eyed emoji. She also shared the pic to her Instagram Story.