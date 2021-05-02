Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Watch : Deena Cortese - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Deena Cortese is officially a mom of two.

The Jersey Shore star welcomed her second baby, a son named Cameron Theo Buckner, with husband Christopher Buckner on Saturday, May 1. The couple are also parents to their 2-year-old son Christopher "CJ" Buckner.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 2. "Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long.

"He is such a little angel baby," she continued. "mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!"

It was just last month that Deena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, along with a caption reflecting on her pregnancy journey.

"As I'm approaching my due date in 2 days .. I have to say this pregnancy really was amazing.. and even though I feel like this last month is dragging ( mostly because I'm in pain and uncomfortable) it truly flew by," she wrote on April 29. "Definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love .. but also feeling a little mom guilt because my first baby is no longer gonna be the only one .. but I know CJ and Cameron are going to be the best of friends and CJ is going to be the best big brother ever to 'baby Camin.'"