Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Is Married

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond is a married woman.
On Saturday, May 1, Alex, 23, said "I do" to Mauricio Scott at a big outdoor celebration held on the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Okla. Alex shared plenty of photos and videos of the event to her Instagram Story, which was held under a tent adorned with lots of flowers. The rosé was also flowing!
Ree, a Food Network star and blogger, shared plenty of social media posts leading up to the big day, including one Instagram pic of Alex and her sister Paige. Ree captioned the photo, "These Drummond sisters are ready to celebrate this weekend. So is their mom! Wedding is two days away. (What???) I can't wait to see family and have fun, then hide under a table and eat cake alone. More soon!"
The cook also shared a photo to Instagram of herself at the wedding sitting next to her husband Lee Drummond, who is currently in a neck brace following a vehicle accident that occurred last month. She captioned the pic, "Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?)"
Alex, an alum of Texas A&M University, got engaged to Mauricio last August. At the time, she shared a sweet photo of the proposal moment to Instagram.
"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" she began her post. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God's goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"
Earlier this month, Ree joked about why she was struggling with Alex's upcoming wedding.
"I was going to post something emotional about Alex and Mauricio getting married in 23 days, but I'll save that for later because I don't have time for tears today and they both already know how darn happy I am for them," she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of the couple. "So for now I'd like to share that in the midst of working hard toward the goal of zipping my mother-of-the-bride dress by May 1, I currently find myself judging a cookie competition for Food Network. Tell me, why is the world so cruel, heartless, and delicious? I love buttercream so much. Zippers are dumb. Bye."
Fortunately, it looked like the dress fit perfectly—and that the wedding was a smashing celebration of love.