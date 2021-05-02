Watch Kendall Jenner Prank Her Family by Pretending She's Pregnant and Engaged

Kendall Jenner is pregnant and engaged...jk!
The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pranked her family by pretending that she's expecting a baby and set to marry. Kendall, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, did it while playing Truth or Dare with sister Kourtney Kardashian for a YouTube video for her Poosh lifestyle brand, posted on Saturday, May 1.
First, Kourtney, 42, dared Kendall to tell their mom Kris Jenner that she's pregnant.
"So I have a scenario. I have not gotten my period in a little while and I was supposed to get it like, last week, so I kinda got nervous and like, randomly took a test and it came back positive," Kendall said. "So I took another one and that one also came back positive, and I'm literally like, about to cry."
Kris' response: "That's so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night."
She then said she'll get dressed and head over to her, adding, "You know, you have to do whatever your heart tells you to do. I think it's great news but I'm your mom."
"Mom," Kendall quickly said, "I'm just kidding!"
Kendall also texted their family's group chat about her fake engagement.
"Mom's going to be like, 'What is happening?'" Kendall said. "But it's believable, so I will do it. Does anyone have a wedding ring?"
After someone offered her theirs to borrow, she had a slight change of heart, saying it was "weird" to take the ring, but ultimately accepted it for the prank. She took a photo of herself wearing it and sent the text.
Kylie Jenner, 23, was not having it. She called Kendall up after receiving the message.
"You're lying," she deadpanned. "Kendall, you're lying."
Kourtney admitted that it was a dare, urging Kylie to play along. But her sister was skeptical that the prank would work, noting that her ring didn't fit her.
Kendall and Kourtney also spoke on the phone with sisters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, and let them in on the prank as well.
"That's so stupid," Khloe said. "Why would you do that to us?"
Kendall replied, "I know, it was so fun," while Kourtney pointed out, "Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes."
