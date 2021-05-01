Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending Red Carpet Event

New couple alert?!
That's the million-dollar question people want to know about Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. In recent days, the duo has sparked romance rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed they were getting cozy in one of the singer's past Instagram posts.
"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love...[red heart emoji]," she captioned her post on Wednesday, April 21, alongside a collage of images.
In one of the pictures, it seemed the Thor: Love and Thunder director had his arms wrapped around the 30-year-old musician. What's more? They also appeared to be wearing matching Gucci cardigans. While Taika's face wasn't completely visible in the snapshot, it appears they really are hanging out.
On Friday, April 30, the two added more fuel to the fire after they were spotted together at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney.
According to multiple outlets, the New Zealand native will be a guest judge on the upcoming season of the competition series.
For their red carpet appearance, both stars dressed to impress.
The "Let You Love Me" singer looked fabulous in an all-white ensemble that she jazzed up with a leopard-printed blazer and large diamond-adorned hoop earrings. As for the 45-year-old filmmaker? He dressed just as suave, wearing a navy blue suit, matching tie and a printed button-down.
At this time, both Rita and Taika have yet to publicly comment on rumors that they're dating.
Moreover, they are keeping a tight lip on their love lives in general. Per The Sun, the British star played coy when asked about her dating life during a recent interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
"I know you don't want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?" Kyle Sandilands reportedly asked Rita, to which she replied, "I think, for me, I'm just focusing on getting fit, to be honest."
She previously dated filmmaker Romain Gavras. But in February, his reps confirmed to The Sun that they called it quits in late 2020.
When it comes to his personal life, Taika has kept it out of the spotlight. Last March, multiple outlets reported he split from his wife of nearly a decade, Chelsea Winstanley. However, both haven't commented on their breakup. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.