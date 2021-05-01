Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Will Make You Believe in Love as They Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Watch : Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Threw Out Her Wedding Ring

Twenty-five years and counting!

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet photo collage featuring herself and her husband Mark Consuelos to Instagram, in honor of the pair's silver anniversary. The photos show the couple over the years, from their early days of dating to their much more recent FaceTime conversations.

The talk show host captioned the post, "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Mark commented on the tribute, "Thank you for saying yes," followed by a series of heart emojis.

The Riverdale actor also made sure to honor him and his wife's special day. He posted a video collage to his Instagram, which featured him and Kelly along with the pair's three children Michael, 23, Lola, 19 and Joaquin, 18. Mark captioned the video, "'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always'. Happy 25th."