Sophie Turner Celebrates the Anniversary of Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Vegas Wedding

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Sophie Turner is commemorating her and Joe Jonas' wild wedding in Las Vegas, two years after the couple officially tied the knot.

On May 1, the Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their surprise first wedding, which occurred less than two hours after the Jonas Brothers performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The low-key, kitschy-on-purpose event featured stars like Diplo in the audience. Country duo Dan + Shay performed a song.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Sophie wrote in the Instagram caption.

The pics include one of Sophie with her sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to Joe's brother Nick Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas. Another photo shows the two rocking pink sunglasses as they stand at the altar. A third features Sophie and Joe, who welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, last summer, taking a swim while in full clothes.