Pose Star Janet Mock Gives Impassioned Speech About Salary, Infidelity and More

Janet Mock is speaking up and speaking out.
The executive producer and director of FX's hit drama, Pose, had a message to share at the season three premiere party in New York City on Thursday, April 29.
According to multiple outlets, including Page Six and The Daily Beast, Janet went off-script during her speech and detailed her salary on the television series, as well as admitting to cheating on partner and Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel.
"I'm hurting, y'all. I see injustice and it hurts me inside," the 38-year-old star shared at the event, per The Daily Beast.
While Janet praised fellow Pose stars—including, Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Mj Rodriguez—she criticized Hollywood and demanded more pay that's in line with other producers on the show. However, she didn't disclose who she was referring to as the series has several executive producers.
"Why am I making $40,000 a motherf--king episode? Huh?" she questioned. "I am angry! This is truth. This is motherf--king truth."
Per Page Six, the New York Times bestselling author continued, "F--k Hollywood...Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f--king shake in your motherf--king boots. This is speaking truth. This is what Pose is."
Janet also expressed disdain about the quality of storytelling from the male writers in the series' first two episodes and even addressed co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy, the outlet reported. Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals are also co-creators and executive producers of Pose. However, it's unclear if she also called them out directly as well.
Speaking to Murphy about adding more writers, Janet allegedly said, "you brought girls in to help you."
"Who brought the girls in?" she asked him, to which he replied. "I did. I wanted the girls to be there."
E! News has reached out to FX, as well as Ryan for comment. However, we have yet to receive a response.
Additionally, multiple outlets report Janet discussed her romance with actor Angel, telling him to "stand up...right now!"
"Let me tell you something about love," the transgender rights activist said. "Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go. I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f--ked someone on the crew, right?"
"Angel, Angel," she went on. "I'm not losing you. You hear me? You are f--king important to me. I don't want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf--ker. Right there. That's who I want. I'm getting what's mine."
According to reports, Janet also apologized to writer and producer Our Lady J, saying, "I tried to shrink you to make myself bigger. Why couldn't I just love you?"
Before closing her speech, Janet expressed, "I f--ked up, y'all. I forgot who the f--k I was. They want me to come up here and pretend. I don't need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I'm f--king free."
At this time, Janet hasn't publicly commented on her speech earlier this week. Moreover, Angel, Our Lady J and Ryan haven't publicly addressed Janet's speech either.