Pose Star Janet Mock Gives Impassioned Speech About Salary, Infidelity and More

Janet Mock is speaking up and speaking out.

The executive producer and director of FX's hit drama, Pose, had a message to share at the season three premiere party in New York City on Thursday, April 29.

According to multiple outlets, including Page Six and The Daily Beast, Janet went off-script during her speech and detailed her salary on the television series, as well as admitting to cheating on partner and Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel.

"I'm hurting, y'all. I see injustice and it hurts me inside," the 38-year-old star shared at the event, per The Daily Beast.

While Janet praised fellow Pose stars—including, Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Mj Rodriguez—she criticized Hollywood and demanded more pay that's in line with other producers on the show. However, she didn't disclose who she was referring to as the series has several executive producers.

"Why am I making $40,000 a motherf--king episode? Huh?" she questioned. "I am angry! This is truth. This is motherf--king truth."