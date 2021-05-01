Vanessa Bryant Pens Moving Message to Honor Late Daughter Gianna's 15th Birthday

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Daughter Gianna With New Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant is keeping Gianna Bryant's memory alive.

The 38-year-old star celebrated what would've been her daughter's 15th birthday with a touching tribute on social media on Saturday, May 1.

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday," Vanessa began her Instagram caption, alongside a throwback photo of the two smiling wide. "I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!"

Vanessa shared the same image on Instagram Stories, writing, "Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!"

In honor of her daughter's birthday, the proud mom also released a collection of clothes inspired by Gianna.

"When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna's birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world," Vanessa wrote in a separate Instagram post.