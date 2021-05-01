Zac Efron’s Australian Confidante Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Watch : Zac Efron Reportedly Splits From GF Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron is au naturel—according to his friend Down Under.

About a week ago, Zac appeared in Earth Day! The Musical and seemingly showed off a facial transformation that sent the internet into a tizzy. Fans felt that he managed to "ruin" his "perfect face" by debuting a chiseled appearance.

Now, his Australian friend Kyle Sandilands is setting the record straight. The radio host opened up on The Kyle and Jackie O Show about Zac's look, saying that "of course" he didn't have any work done. "I would know if he'd had any plastic surgery," Kyle said.

According to the bud, there's no room for improvement when it comes to Zac's good looks.

"It's like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?" Kyle said, comparing the actor's looks to a priceless artwork.

Other fans speculated that he might seem different compared to his High School Musical days because a lot has happened in the past 15 years. As some pointed out, Zac even broke his jaw in 2013, which could have contributed to any potential changes to his bone structure. At the time, he slipped in a puddle of water outside his L.A. house and had to get his jaw wired shut.