Why Queen Elizabeth Told The Royal Family to "Leave" After Prince Philip's Funeral

Mike Tindall is sharing new details about Prince Philip's funeral.

On Friday, April 30, the former rugby player spoke to Good Morning Britain about how the royal family is coping with the Duke of Edinburgh's death, revealing that Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her head held high after saying goodbye to the love of her life.

"Even after the funeral it was sort of 'you all need to leave,' and so you didn't even get to have that supportive side afterwards," he explained.

Mike, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, added in a separate interview with BBC Breakfast, "That is what was allowed, that's what the law and the rules state and so that's what happened."

He said that the Queen's ability to maintain her composure as she sat alone during the funeral proved how "amazing" she is.

Though Prince Philip's services didn't include the traditional wake because of restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, he said to BBC Breakfast, "It was tough, but the funeral was done so well. I think he would have been happier about the way it happened."