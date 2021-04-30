Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark Reveals Why His Mom Really Unfollowed Fiancée Tayshia Adams

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

There's no drama between Tayshia Adams and the mother of her fiancée Zac Clark—no matter what Instagram led fans to believe.

On April 30, Zac, who got engaged to Tayshia in the final episode of her season of The Bachelorette, spoke to Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast about the breakup rumors that circulated in March after his mom unfollowed Tayshia on Instagram.

"There was some s--t with my mom," Zac said. "My mom is 70-years-old, loves a glass of Chardonnay. I call her and I'm like 'Mom what's going on, why did you unfollow Tayshia?' And she's like, 'I didn't unfollow her.' But, Tayshia has this podcast, Click Bait. She said, 'I just kept getting all these things for Click Bait, and I didn't know what to do.' She probably did it accidentally, but you know, these people are out there, sourcing this s--t all day long."

The addiction specialist also shared that while he appreciates that fans support his relationship, it can sometimes get out of hand.

"It's always great to be loved, but at the end of the day we are in a relationship with each other, so all that noise and all that drama doesn't really matter," he explained. "Obviously, it can affect people, especially if it's negative, but I've gotten really good at the 'swipe and the delete.'"