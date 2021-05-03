Lala Kent Details the "Exorcism"-Like Health Scare She Had While in Labor

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

Lala Kent is keeping it real about her not-so-picture-perfect delivery.

The Vanderpump Rules star and fiancé Randall Emmett are revealing a scary story about her birth on the latest episode of their podcast Give Them Lala...with Randall and E! News has the exclusive sneak peek. The Bravo-lebrities welcomed Ocean Emmett Kent on Ma. 15 three weeks before her expected due date, and Lala had a few health scares in the delivery room—especially when it came to her IV drip.

"I told the nurse, 'I pass out when you tell me my vein is roll-y, that you can't quite find it. You are f--king me mentally, like beyond,'" Lala jokes in the May 5 episode of their Westwood One podcast.

Randall steps in to explain what really happened: "Lala really doesn't have any place to tell this part," he starts. "I want her to share every beautiful moment of being the mother and giving birth to our daughter [but] this one I'm going to tell."