90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Test Positive For COVID-19 Amid India's Growing Crisis

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have another obstacle to overcome as a couple: their shared COVID-19 diagnosis.

After fans watched 61-year old Jenny relocate from Palm Springs, Calif. to India to be with her 32-year old longtime love, the duo revealed heartbreaking news on social media on this week.

"Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe," they wrote on a shared Instagram account the other day. "Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive. We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap. Love you all."

Jenny originally faced backlash from Sumit's family due to her senior age and inability to bear children. Sumit and Jenny ultimately called off their engagement during the season two finale but they still live together today as a couple. It is unclear how Jenny maintained her visa status.