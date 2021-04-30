Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Have Yet to Reach Financial Settlement 3 Years After Breakup

Watch : Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still in the process of finalizing the financial details of their divorce.

On Friday, April 23, Channing's team asked a judge to set a date for a trial over support, according to the request obtained by E! News. The legal document from his team give an estimate of five days for the length of the proposed trial.

According to the document, the actor has made the request over "issues" pertaining to "dissolution, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, division of some property, and reimbursements and credits."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed 7-year-old daughter Everly in 2013, finalized their divorce in November 2019. They first announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

Both stars have since moved on from the relationship that began after they met on the set of their film Step Up. For her part, Jenna welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6.

Meanwhile, Channing and singer Jessie J seemingly rekindled their on-and-off relationship in April 2020 before she took to Instagram in October to declare herself single.

In January 2020, The Blast reported that Channing and Jenna agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News the story was accurate.

As the former pair stated in their initial split announcement, "We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly."