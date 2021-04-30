Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Stormi Webster & Travis Scott on Rapper's 29th Birthday

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Travis Scott's big birthday by sharing adorable never-before-seen snapshots with daughter Stormi Webster.
The Grammy-nominated rapper rang in his 29th birthday on April 30, and Kylie made her love for her the rapper known. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!! Stormis daddy," Kylie captioned a sweet photo of dad Travis cuddling Stormi in a mini pink ball pit on Instagram Stories.
She also shared a pic of the father-daughter duo posing together in a driveway, one of them out and about around town wearing COVID masks and Stormi adorably giving her father a kiss on the cheek.
The friendly exes and co-parents welcomed three-year-old daughter Stormi back on Feb. 1, 2018. Travis and Kylie previously celebrated her third birthday in Turks and Caicos. While duo aren't currently together romantically, they always have each others' backs.
Of course, Kylie wasn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to wish Travis a happy bday.
"Happy Birthday Trav!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned a pic of Travis and Stormi on Instagram Stories. She followed up with a second image of Travis watching daughter Stormi twirl in a white dress facing a closet mirror.
Khloe Kardashian took it one step further and posted a fun, slightly blurry photo of herself and Travis to her main feed. Khloe is leaning over Travis on an oversized couch, with both stars flipping off the camera. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!!!! Gang Gang for life!!!!!! I remember I took this photo and I said I'm gonna save it and post this on your birthday. Well here we are.... screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy! PS… No one talk about my hair. I fell in the pool right before this photo," Khloe hilariously captioned on Instagram.
Kim also commented on Khloe's pic, writing, "Happy Birthday Trav" with a cactus emoji.
Matriarch Kris Jenner posted a more polished pic of herself and Travis attending an event. She then added a gallery of six other photos, all with Travis, Kylie and baby Stormi together. The final image of Travis and Stormi walking hand in hand is too cute for words! "Happy Birthday @travisscott!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love," Kris wrote. "You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi. Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much, Mama." Kris added a heart and prayer emoji.
She added on Twitter, "Happy Birthday! I hope you have a magical day filled with love. You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi."
Check out more cute photos of Stormi, Travis and Kylie in honor of Travis' birthday in the gallery below!