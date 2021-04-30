Justin Theroux Reflects on "Frustrating" Attention on His Relationship With Jennifer Aniston

Watch : Justin Theroux Opens Up About Jennifer Aniston Marriage

Justin Theroux explained what's still so challenging about everyone's fascination with his personal life, and specifically, his friendly relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Spy Who Dumped Me actor, who is next slated to star in a new television adaptation of his uncle Paul Theroux's novel Mosquito Coast for Apple TV+, discussed what it's like to have the press focus more on his personal life than his work.

"You know, it's interesting," Theroux told the outlet of the public's interest in his romantic life. "In ideal circumstances, you're known for what you do, or for the contributions you make in the arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it's a negative review, OK, that's fair play. But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and...I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it. It creates a preconceived notion of who you are that's inaccurate."

He added, "It's frustrating, because you think, ‘Well, [novelist] John Updike doesn't have to put up with this s--t, and he's in the public eye.'"

Theroux and Aniston went public with their romance in 2011, and married in a private ceremony in 2015. In February 2018, however, the two announced that they had broken up. At the time, their statement acknowledged the public's fascination with their romance.